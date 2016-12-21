Clearwater urges residents to recycle holiday trees
The city of Clearwater's Solid Waste/Recycling department will be recycling Christmas trees again this year. After Christmas, trees will be collected curbside on regular residential yard waste collection days.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Newspapers.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clearwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Scientology Information Center Unites a Div...
|Mon
|david M
|4
|Onyums (Nov '14)
|Dec 22
|anonymous
|68
|Donald Chambers Thief..
|Dec 11
|highway
|1
|What is the age restriction for golf carts in f...
|Dec 3
|goat727
|2
|Smoother sidewalks needed for barefooting in Cl... (Jul '15)
|Dec 3
|Myth buster
|6
|United Travel Schools (Jan '06)
|Nov '16
|scapers
|98
|Review: simplybichons and maltese (Dec '13)
|Oct '16
|Alan lopez
|3
Find what you want!
Search Clearwater Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC