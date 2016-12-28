Church of Scientology-Supported CCHR Hosting Month Long Open House...
In honor of the January 27th International Holocaust Remembrance Day, the Citizens Commission on Human Rights of Florida, a mental health watch-dog group that investigates and exposes mental health abuses, is holding a month long open house beginning on Monday, January 2, 2017 at its headquarters in downtown Clearwater. The anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau was designated International Holocaust Remembrance Day by the United Nations General Assembly to honor the victims of the Nazi era and to encourage the development of programs aimed at preventing another Holocaust.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Add your comments below
Clearwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Scientology Information Center Unites a Div...
|Mon
|david M
|4
|Onyums (Nov '14)
|Dec 22
|anonymous
|68
|Donald Chambers Thief..
|Dec 11
|highway
|1
|What is the age restriction for golf carts in f...
|Dec 3
|goat727
|2
|Smoother sidewalks needed for barefooting in Cl... (Jul '15)
|Dec 3
|Myth buster
|6
|United Travel Schools (Jan '06)
|Nov '16
|scapers
|98
|Review: simplybichons and maltese (Dec '13)
|Oct '16
|Alan lopez
|3
Find what you want!
Search Clearwater Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC