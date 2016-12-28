Church of Scientology-Supported CCHR ...

Church of Scientology-Supported CCHR Hosting Month Long Open House...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

In honor of the January 27th International Holocaust Remembrance Day, the Citizens Commission on Human Rights of Florida, a mental health watch-dog group that investigates and exposes mental health abuses, is holding a month long open house beginning on Monday, January 2, 2017 at its headquarters in downtown Clearwater. The anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau was designated International Holocaust Remembrance Day by the United Nations General Assembly to honor the victims of the Nazi era and to encourage the development of programs aimed at preventing another Holocaust.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clearwater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Scientology Information Center Unites a Div... Mon david M 4
Onyums (Nov '14) Dec 22 anonymous 68
Donald Chambers Thief.. Dec 11 highway 1
What is the age restriction for golf carts in f... Dec 3 goat727 2
Smoother sidewalks needed for barefooting in Cl... (Jul '15) Dec 3 Myth buster 6
United Travel Schools (Jan '06) Nov '16 scapers 98
Review: simplybichons and maltese (Dec '13) Oct '16 Alan lopez 3
See all Clearwater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clearwater Forum Now

Clearwater Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clearwater Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
 

Clearwater, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,968 • Total comments across all topics: 277,421,377

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC