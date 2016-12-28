Church of Scientology-Supported CCHR Hosting Month Long Open House...

In honor of the January 27th International Holocaust Remembrance Day, the Citizens Commission on Human Rights of Florida, a mental health watch-dog group that investigates and exposes mental health abuses, is holding a month long open house beginning on Monday, January 2, 2017 at its headquarters in downtown Clearwater. The anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau was designated International Holocaust Remembrance Day by the United Nations General Assembly to honor the victims of the Nazi era and to encourage the development of programs aimed at preventing another Holocaust.

