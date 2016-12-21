Butch Trucks & Freight Train ring in the New Year at The Cap
CLEARWATER - Butch Trucks & Freight Train will present the second annual New Year's Eve Party on Saturday, Dec. 31, 9 p.m., at Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $39.
