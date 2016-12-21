Bret Michaels, Lita Ford & Kip Winger play Ruth Eckerd Hall

The New Year's Eve party will get off to an early start when Bret Michaels, Lita Ford and Kip Winger take the stage Thursday, Dec. 29, 7:30 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. As front man for the legendary rock band Poison, Bret Michaels has sold more than 30 million records and recorded numerous hit singles such as 'Talk Dirty to Me,' 'Something to Believe In,' 'Nothin' but a Good Time' and the No.

