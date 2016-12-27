"A New Year, New Dreams" Concert to Ring-in 2017 at the Scientology Information Center
Back by popular demand, pianist Elmira Terkulova will perform on the 14th of January at the Scientology Information Center in downtown Clearwater. Ms. Terkulova will perform classical versions of pop covers as well as songs from her own album with the hope of inspiring others to make 2017 a year of fulfilling one's dreams.
