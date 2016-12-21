5 Kid-Friendly Places to Ring in the New Year
Whether you want to kick-off 2017 with a dazzling fireworks display or a low-key performance at sunset, there are plenty of enticing kid-approved holiday escapes across the country. If you're a parent whose top New Year's resolution is to spend more quality time with the kids, there's no need to wait until January to take action.
Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.
Add your comments below
Clearwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Onyums (Nov '14)
|Thu
|anonymous
|68
|The Scientology Information Center Unites a Div...
|Dec 19
|Polly
|2
|Donald Chambers Thief..
|Dec 11
|highway
|1
|What is the age restriction for golf carts in f...
|Dec 3
|goat727
|2
|Smoother sidewalks needed for barefooting in Cl... (Jul '15)
|Dec 3
|Myth buster
|6
|United Travel Schools (Jan '06)
|Nov '16
|scapers
|98
|Review: simplybichons and maltese (Dec '13)
|Oct '16
|Alan lopez
|3
Find what you want!
Search Clearwater Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC