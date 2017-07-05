GANT Police Blotter
State police received a report about an incident of theft that occurred between June 1 and June 24 on North Railroad Street in Houtzdale Borough. During the incident, someone allegedly removed a 1965, 12' aluminum Vio holda boat from the victim's property.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clearfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Quigley gets DUI (Nov '09)
|45 min
|ShesACop
|99
|Bill Shaw Jr is a drunk woman beater.
|5 hr
|Gnat Daily
|3
|Clearfield Woman Facing Drug Charges (Feb '13)
|7 hr
|fact
|24
|coke bust (Feb '13)
|7 hr
|Walk or troll
|15
|Methadone Clinics (Aug '10)
|8 hr
|Trinity
|213
|Riverwalk conference center
|Tue
|Lol
|3
|Hyde Hotties (Sep '10)
|Tue
|Bisect
|58
Find what you want!
Search Clearfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC