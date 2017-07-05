GANT Police Blotter

State police received a report about an incident of theft that occurred between June 1 and June 24 on North Railroad Street in Houtzdale Borough. During the incident, someone allegedly removed a 1965, 12' aluminum Vio holda boat from the victim's property.

