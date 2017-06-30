Centralized Court held last week
The following cases were scheduled for preliminary hearings before magisterial district judges James Hawkins and Richard Ireland Wednesday at Centralized Court held at the Clearfield County Jail. Keith A. Levin, 77, of Clearfield, waived, DUI-high rate of alcohol BAC 0.16+/1st offense, careless driving, disregard traffic lane.
