1 Dead in Three-Vehicle Crash in Woodward Twp.

The investigation is ongoing into a fatal, three-vehicle crash that shut down state Route 53 for several hours Sunday in Woodward Township. According to Clearfield-based state police, a Jeep Wrangler operated by Gregory A. Millinder Jr., 31, of Madera was traveling southbound at 6:15 p.m. when he lost control of his vehicle.

