1 Dead in Three-Vehicle Crash in Wood...

1 Dead in Three-Vehicle Crash in Woodward Twp.

Next Story Prev Story
27 min ago Read more: GantDaily.com

The investigation is ongoing into a fatal, three-vehicle crash that shut down state Route 53 for several hours Sunday in Woodward Township. According to Clearfield-based state police, a Jeep Wrangler operated by Gregory A. Millinder Jr., 31, of Madera was traveling southbound at 6:15 p.m. when he lost control of his vehicle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clearfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nick Karth. Criminal four times over. 13 min Ujs portal 1
News Bigler's "True Renaissance Man," Ray S. Walker,... 14 min USPS 11
"98% White Weirdos" 14 hr Arnold Ziffel 20
Clearfield Guitarist: Who Is The Best ?¿? (Sep '10) Sun Wang chung 91
Disciplinary board Sat Corruption 1
What is the best bar around here? (Nov '11) Jun 29 BadInk 57
Arrest Warrants Issued... (Sep '16) Jun 28 Updated 33
See all Clearfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clearfield Forum Now

Clearfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clearfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Clearfield, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,849 • Total comments across all topics: 282,203,090

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC