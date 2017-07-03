1 Dead in Three-Vehicle Crash in Woodward Twp.
The investigation is ongoing into a fatal, three-vehicle crash that shut down state Route 53 for several hours Sunday in Woodward Township. According to Clearfield-based state police, a Jeep Wrangler operated by Gregory A. Millinder Jr., 31, of Madera was traveling southbound at 6:15 p.m. when he lost control of his vehicle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.
Add your comments below
Clearfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nick Karth. Criminal four times over.
|13 min
|Ujs portal
|1
|Bigler's "True Renaissance Man," Ray S. Walker,...
|14 min
|USPS
|11
|"98% White Weirdos"
|14 hr
|Arnold Ziffel
|20
|Clearfield Guitarist: Who Is The Best ?¿? (Sep '10)
|Sun
|Wang chung
|91
|Disciplinary board
|Sat
|Corruption
|1
|What is the best bar around here? (Nov '11)
|Jun 29
|BadInk
|57
|Arrest Warrants Issued... (Sep '16)
|Jun 28
|Updated
|33
Find what you want!
Search Clearfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC