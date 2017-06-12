US Navy destroyer takes on water afte...

US Navy destroyer takes on water after collision off Japanese coast

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: The Progress

A US Navy destroyer is taking on water after colliding with a merchant ship about 56 nautical miles off the coast of Yokosuka, Japan, a US Navy official told CNN on Friday. The official said emergency procedures have been put in place and the ship is not in danger of sinking at this time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clearfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
"98% White Weirdos" 3 hr Felix the cat 14
News Ray S. Walker: Clearfield region mourns loss of... 8 hr Gnat Daily 24
News Pennsylvania sheriff's call for posse draws 452... (Apr '16) 11 hr GenePInquisitor 221
The people made of stone on Rockton 11 hr GenePAesthete 16
Bring back the riverfest 11 hr GenePFacts 4
Meth dealer 13 hr No teef 10
The rafts men dam (Oct '16) Sat Leslie must go 75
See all Clearfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clearfield Forum Now

Clearfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clearfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Libya
  5. Iran
 

Clearfield, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,838 • Total comments across all topics: 281,857,529

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC