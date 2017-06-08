Ullery Waives Hearing in Local Pharma...

Ullery Waives Hearing in Local Pharmacy Robbery

Next Story Prev Story
54 min ago Read more: GantDaily.com

A Curwensville man accused of robbing a local pharmacy waived his right to a preliminary hearing during centralized court at the Clearfield County Jail. Jeff A. Ullery, 41, has been charged by Clearfield-based state police with robbery, F1; theft by unlawful taking, F2; possession of firearm prohibited, F2; robbery, F3; and theft by unlawful taking, M1.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clearfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bill Shaw Jr is a woman beater 2 hr ProtrudingForehea... 2
How about that stinky run project? 9 hr Boro corruption 9
The rafts men dam (Oct '16) 9 hr Karen 74
When is the Boro going to complete the curb and... 16 hr Uncle Facts 76
children in danger 17 hr Sincat 39
News Clearfield Structure Fire Under Investigation Jun 4 Sherlock Curwensv... 10
Driving Park DJs Jun 4 Neal Shlong 2
See all Clearfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clearfield Forum Now

Clearfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clearfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Climate Change
 

Clearfield, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,472 • Total comments across all topics: 281,604,486

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC