Ullery Waives Hearing in Local Pharmacy Robbery

A Curwensville man accused of robbing a local pharmacy waived his right to a preliminary hearing during centralized court at the Clearfield County Jail. Jeff A. Ullery, 41, has been charged by Clearfield-based state police with robbery, F1; theft by unlawful taking, F2; possession of firearm prohibited, F2; robbery, F3; and theft by unlawful taking, M1.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.