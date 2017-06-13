Search for Missing Clearfield Woman Drew Upon Manpower from Several Agencies

The search for a missing Clearfield woman drew upon manpower from several agencies Saturday, according to Emergency Services Director Joe Bigar. After Emily Von Gunden, 26, was reported missing, a command post was established near the Clearfield Riverwalk at 8:19 a.m. Bigar said that within a one-mile perimeter, the search utilized local manpower from the Clearfield, Lawrence Township and Curwensville Rescue Hose & Ladder fire companies, Clearfield Fire Police and the Clearfield and Lawrence Township police.

