Schneider Waives Hearing for Allegedly Having Drugs, Explosives and...

A Munson man accused of having drugs and explosives at a Clearfield residence, where he was harboring a fugitive waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday at the Clearfield County Jail. Jake F. Schneider, 22, has been charged by Officer Elliott Neeper of the Lawrence Township police with weapons of mass destruction, F2; conspiracy/weapons of mass destruction, F2; manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, F; intentional possession of a controlled substance, M; use/possession of drug paraphernalia, M; and hindering apprehension, M2.

