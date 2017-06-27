Rep. Thompson's Staff to Host Constituent Hours in Clearfield
Staff will be available to meet with residents who need assistance with federal agencies, such as the Social Security Administration, the Department of Veterans Affairs, the IRS and others. No appointments are necessary.
