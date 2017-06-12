Ray S. Walker: Clearfield region mourns loss of an icon
Ray S. Walker of Bigler who passed away Friday at the age of 105 years left his mark on the world as a successful businessman, musician and philanthropist - and most notably on the people of Central Pennsylvania. "I'm certain many people, including his family, would be more suited to give words regarding Ray Walker," state Rep. Tommy Sankey, said.
