Queens for a Cause Family Fun Day is Sunday
The sixth annual Queens for a Cause Family Fun Day will be held this Sunday at the Clearfield County Fairgrounds. It will include a 5K Run/Walk, a Kids Fun Run as well as other kid's activities, a Car & Bike Show, craft and retail vendors, food and music by DJ Mad Maxx.
Clearfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bill Shaw Jr is a woman beater
|6 hr
|ProtrudingForehea...
|2
|How about that stinky run project?
|13 hr
|Boro corruption
|9
|The rafts men dam (Oct '16)
|14 hr
|Karen
|74
|When is the Boro going to complete the curb and...
|21 hr
|Uncle Facts
|76
|children in danger
|22 hr
|Sincat
|39
|Clearfield Structure Fire Under Investigation
|Jun 4
|Sherlock Curwensv...
|10
|Driving Park DJs
|Jun 4
|Neal Shlong
|2
