Queens for a Cause Family Fun Day is Sunday

The sixth annual Queens for a Cause Family Fun Day will be held this Sunday at the Clearfield County Fairgrounds. It will include a 5K Run/Walk, a Kids Fun Run as well as other kid's activities, a Car & Bike Show, craft and retail vendors, food and music by DJ Mad Maxx.

