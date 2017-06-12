Police logs
There was a one-vehicle accident at the intersection of River Road and the Clearfield-Shawville Highway. A 24-year-old Curwensville man had a medical event causing him to lose control of the vehicle and hit a utility pole.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clearfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"98% White Weirdos"
|2 min
|lol
|7
|Chickens in Clearfield, Bigler farm
|5 min
|lol
|33
|The people made of stone on Rockton
|1 hr
|Azzhole
|12
|buying $4 sheetz coffee with an access card. (Dec '10)
|2 hr
|TheBestGenePool
|307
|Pennsylvania sheriff's call for posse draws 452... (Apr '16)
|13 hr
|lol
|220
|Search for Missing Clearfield Woman Drew Upon M...
|Thu
|Tourism Turd
|1
|Where is Matt Franson?
|Wed
|Tourism Turd
|18
Find what you want!
Search Clearfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC