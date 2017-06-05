Police Logs 6-7

Police Logs 6-7

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: The Progress

Sunday at approximately 1:45 p.m. state police were contacted about items that were stolen from a vehicle at 10339 Mahaffey Grampian Highway, Penn Township. Someone stole a black Savage Axis 25-06 rifle, a black barreled Remington 870 shotgun with a camo-colored stock, a 440 Stihl chainsaw and several hand tools.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clearfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How about that stinky run project? Wed Boro corruption 9
The rafts men dam (Oct '16) Wed Karen 74
When is the Boro going to complete the curb and... Wed Uncle Facts 76
children in danger Wed Sincat 39
News Clearfield Structure Fire Under Investigation Jun 4 Sherlock Curwensv... 10
Driving Park DJs Jun 4 Neal Shlong 2
Where is Matt Franson? Jun 3 lol 17
See all Clearfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clearfield Forum Now

Clearfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clearfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Clearfield, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,877 • Total comments across all topics: 281,622,648

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC