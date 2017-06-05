Police Logs 6-7
Sunday at approximately 1:45 p.m. state police were contacted about items that were stolen from a vehicle at 10339 Mahaffey Grampian Highway, Penn Township. Someone stole a black Savage Axis 25-06 rifle, a black barreled Remington 870 shotgun with a camo-colored stock, a 440 Stihl chainsaw and several hand tools.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Add your comments below
Clearfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How about that stinky run project?
|Wed
|Boro corruption
|9
|The rafts men dam (Oct '16)
|Wed
|Karen
|74
|When is the Boro going to complete the curb and...
|Wed
|Uncle Facts
|76
|children in danger
|Wed
|Sincat
|39
|Clearfield Structure Fire Under Investigation
|Jun 4
|Sherlock Curwensv...
|10
|Driving Park DJs
|Jun 4
|Neal Shlong
|2
|Where is Matt Franson?
|Jun 3
|lol
|17
Find what you want!
Search Clearfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC