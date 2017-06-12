Police logs 6-13

Police logs 6-13

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: The Progress

Saturday at 2:11 p.m. the state police were dispatched to 858 Main Street, Bradford Township for a domestic incident. Robert Lanager, 50, of Woodland has been charged with strangulation, simple assault, and harassment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clearfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pennsylvania sheriff's call for posse draws 452... (Apr '16) 1 hr GeneAmongTheTitty... 217
"98% White Weirdos" 1 hr GeneAmongTheTitty... 2
Chickens in Clearfield, Bigler farm 1 hr GenesBestialPals 19
Where is Matt Franson? 1 hr Tourism Turd 18
Smokehouse in C Ville (Aug '10) 3 hr Beans 84
Is Christy Fulton still harboring child rapist ... 6 hr Wow 1
The people made of stone on Rockton 11 hr Bincat 7
See all Clearfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clearfield Forum Now

Clearfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clearfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Clearfield, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,456 • Total comments across all topics: 281,760,542

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC