Patterson and Osborn Waive Hearings f...

Patterson and Osborn Waive Hearings for Allegedly Running Away with Teenage Clearfield Girl

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 21 Read more: GantDaily.com

The two men who allegedly ran away with a teenage Clearfield girl and who were later found with her in Nebraska were scheduled for preliminary hearings during centralized court Wednesday at the Clearfield County Jail.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clearfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bill Shaw Jr. is a woman beater. 7 hr Tony Tony Tony 1
Hardest Jobs in the area 8 hr Bushesbake 33
CF wants it all to end 12 hr YUKNastyMan 13
How about that stinky run project? 15 hr Paddle walker 10
W + F = Ts 16 hr 3 Ring 20
Bring back the riverfest 17 hr Uncle Facts 18
Judge Paul Cherry and Bad Behavior at Annual Go... Thu Gnat Daily 19
See all Clearfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clearfield Forum Now

Clearfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clearfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iran
  5. Cuba
 

Clearfield, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,971 • Total comments across all topics: 281,977,259

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC