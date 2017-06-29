New Clearfield store to host "Schoolhouse Jamboree" grand opening

Revived & Company Owners Bernie and Jill Owens are hosting a grand opening celebration "Schoolhouse Jamboree" at their new store on Saturday, June 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will feature numerous vendors, crafters, food, and live music. The store is located at the site of the former Plymptonville Elementary School just off Route 322 in Clearfield.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.