New Clearfield store to host "Schoolhouse Jamboree" grand opening

Revived & Company Owners Bernie and Jill Owens are hosting a grand opening celebration "Schoolhouse Jamboree" at their new store on Saturday, June 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will feature numerous vendors, crafters, food, and live music. The store is located at the site of the former Plymptonville Elementary School just off Route 322 in Clearfield.

