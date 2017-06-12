More
A Clearfield man is facing charges for allegedly setting fire to his apartment in order to file a false insurance claim. 41-year-old Heath Austin has been charged with five counts of felony arson and danger of death or bodily injury, plus one felony count each of arson and intent to destroy an unoccupied building, arson with intent to collect insurance, reckless burning or exploding, and causing catastrophe.
