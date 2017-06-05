More
A Morrisdale man who had been staying at a Clearfield home as a fugitive will stand trial for allegedly for having explosive materials, including an active pipe bomb. 23-year-old Jonathan Harvey faces felony charges of weapons of mass destruction, plus a misdemeanor charge of making repairs or selling offensive weapons.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDSN-FM Du Bois.
Add your comments below
Clearfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bill Shaw Jr, woman beater.
|2 hr
|Christy F
|4
|Where is that puss from bigler?
|4 hr
|Aspen dental
|1
|How about that stinky run project?
|Wed
|Boro corruption
|9
|The rafts men dam (Oct '16)
|Wed
|Karen
|74
|When is the Boro going to complete the curb and...
|Wed
|Uncle Facts
|76
|children in danger
|Wed
|Sincat
|39
|Clearfield Structure Fire Under Investigation
|Jun 4
|Sherlock Curwensv...
|10
Find what you want!
Search Clearfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC