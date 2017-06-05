More

More

Next Story Prev Story
27 min ago Read more: WDSN-FM Du Bois

A Morrisdale man who had been staying at a Clearfield home as a fugitive will stand trial for allegedly for having explosive materials, including an active pipe bomb. 23-year-old Jonathan Harvey faces felony charges of weapons of mass destruction, plus a misdemeanor charge of making repairs or selling offensive weapons.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDSN-FM Du Bois.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clearfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bill Shaw Jr, woman beater. 2 hr Christy F 4
Where is that puss from bigler? 4 hr Aspen dental 1
How about that stinky run project? Wed Boro corruption 9
The rafts men dam (Oct '16) Wed Karen 74
When is the Boro going to complete the curb and... Wed Uncle Facts 76
children in danger Wed Sincat 39
News Clearfield Structure Fire Under Investigation Jun 4 Sherlock Curwensv... 10
See all Clearfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clearfield Forum Now

Clearfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clearfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Notre Dame
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Stanley Cup
 

Clearfield, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,618 • Total comments across all topics: 281,627,197

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC