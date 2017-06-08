Man to Stand Trial Over Police Seizure of Explosives at Clearfield Residence
A fugitive staying at a Clearfield residence where explosive materials, including an active pipe bomb, were allegedly seized by police will stand trial. Jonathan Michael Harvey, 23, of Morrisdale has been charged by Officer Elliott Neeper of the Lawrence Township police with weapons of mass destruction, F2, and make repairs/sell, etc., offensive weapon, M1.
