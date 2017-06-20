LHU Clearfield to Hold Summer Open House

Do you want to start on a path to earn a college degree? Were you previously enrolled and would like to resume studies? Are you currently enrolled somewhere else and want to transfer closer to home? Do you want to make a change in your career direction? LHU Clearfield will hold a summer open house July 11, starting at 10 a.m. It will begin with an overview of LHU Clearfield degree options. Information on degree requirements and career opportunities related to each major will be shared.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.