LHU Clearfield Community Life-long Learning Institute Enjoys Hands-On Painting
Twenty-five members of the Clearfield Community Life-long Learning Institute learned how to paint with pastels on May 2 at the Liddle Gallery in downtown Clearfield. Participants were led step by step through a hands-on painting experience and explored basic painting techniques.
