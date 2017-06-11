LHU Clearfield Community Life-long Le...

LHU Clearfield Community Life-long Learning Institute Enjoys Hands-On Painting

Twenty-five members of the Clearfield Community Life-long Learning Institute learned how to paint with pastels on May 2 at the Liddle Gallery in downtown Clearfield. Participants were led step by step through a hands-on painting experience and explored basic painting techniques.

