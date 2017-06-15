Lanager's Strangulation Case Headed to County Court
A Woodland man accused of felony strangulation had his case held to county court following a preliminary hearing Wednesday at the Clearfield County Jail. Robert Aaron Lanager, 50, has been charged by Trooper Dennis Peters of the Clearfield-based state police with strangulation, F2; simple assault, M2; and harassment, S. Bail has been set at $50,000.
