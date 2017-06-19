GANT Police Blotter
State police received a report about an incident of criminal mischief that occurred June 14-15 on Duback Road, east of U.S. Route 322. During the incident, someone allegedly scratched the victim's vehicle with an unknown object and broke both taillight lenses and a headlight lens.
