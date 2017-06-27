GANT Police Blotter
State police received a report about an incident of harassment that occurred on Saturday at a residence on RB Contracting Lane in Pike Township. During the incident, someone allegedly sent several messages to the victims on Instagram requesting naked pictures.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clearfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nick Karth, charged CRIMINALLY, AGAIN.
|6 min
|Chinchilla
|2
|Stephanie
|7 min
|Chinchilla
|4
|Bill Shaw Jr, still beating women.
|26 min
|Bill Shaw
|14
|Dw charmed wit grave robbery
|5 hr
|sad but true
|8
|Dingers Closed? (Sep '12)
|9 hr
|Gnat Daily
|7
|"98% White Weirdos"
|13 hr
|Fun Facts
|18
|Bring back the riverfest
|13 hr
|Fun Facts
|21
Find what you want!
Search Clearfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC