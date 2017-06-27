GANT Police Blotter

GANT Police Blotter

State police received a report about an incident of harassment that occurred on Saturday at a residence on RB Contracting Lane in Pike Township. During the incident, someone allegedly sent several messages to the victims on Instagram requesting naked pictures.

