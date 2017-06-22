GANT Police Blotter

State police received a report about an incident of theft from a motor vehicle that occurred Tuesday or Wednesday on Casher Lane in Bradford Township. During the incident, someone allegedly entered the victim's vehicle and removed money from her purse, which was inside.

