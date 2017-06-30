Doerfler & Assoc. merges with Pine Orthodontics in Clearfield/Philipsburg
Dr. Christopher W. Pine of Pine Orthodontics and Dr. Richard J. Doerfler of Richard J. Doerfler and Associates announced earlier this week that the two practices have agreed to merge and continue to operate under the name of Pine Orthodontics in the towns of Clearfield and Philipsburg. "It is with great pleasure that I announce the joining of my Clearfield and Philipsburg orthodontic practices with the practices of Pine Orthodontics" said Doerfler.
