Curwensville man identified as armed robber

Jeff A. Ullery, 41, of Curwensville was arrested and charged by Clearfield-based State Police a day after allegedly committing armed robbery to obtain narcotics at a local pharmacy Tuesday afternoon. According to the affidavit of probable cause, a pharmacist at City Drugs located on the 300-block of Thompson Street in the borough said at approximately 3:20 p.m., he saw a male standing at the counter.

