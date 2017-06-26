CRC to Hold Super Summer Yard Sale

A large yard sale featuring "scratch and dent" items that couldn't be sent to Wal-Mart stores will be held from 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. July 8. The sale event will be at the Expo II Building at the Clearfield County Fairgrounds. The funds raised will support the Clearfield Revitalization Corp.'s efforts in downtown Clearfield.

