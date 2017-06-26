CRC to Hold Super Summer Yard Sale

CRC to Hold Super Summer Yard Sale

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: GantDaily.com

A large yard sale featuring "scratch and dent" items that couldn't be sent to Wal-Mart stores will be held from 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. July 8. The sale event will be at the Expo II Building at the Clearfield County Fairgrounds. The funds raised will support the Clearfield Revitalization Corp.'s efforts in downtown Clearfield.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clearfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bring back the riverfest 10 min Late payer 19
Hardest Jobs in the area 21 min Reality 34
Dw charmed wit grave robbery 24 min Reality 3
Nuts! 😮 41 min Walking style troll 2
When is the Boro going to complete the curb and... 44 min Robbie gullible folk 80
Dingers Closed? (Sep '12) 54 min Walk or troll 6
CF wants it all to end 10 hr daily show 17
See all Clearfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clearfield Forum Now

Clearfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clearfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Pakistan
 

Clearfield, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,956 • Total comments across all topics: 282,033,323

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC