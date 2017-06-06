Community Prayer Service to be Held for Clearfield Boy Fighting Cancer
The prayer service for Brody Lanich, 6, of Clearfield will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Riverwalk Amphitheatre. Lanich has been diagnosed with Stage 4 Neuroblastoma.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clearfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bill Shaw Jr is a woman beater
|3 hr
|facts r us
|4
|How about that stinky run project?
|23 hr
|Boro corruption
|9
|The rafts men dam (Oct '16)
|23 hr
|Karen
|74
|When is the Boro going to complete the curb and...
|Wed
|Uncle Facts
|76
|children in danger
|Wed
|Sincat
|39
|Clearfield Structure Fire Under Investigation
|Jun 4
|Sherlock Curwensv...
|10
|Driving Park DJs
|Jun 4
|Neal Shlong
|2
Find what you want!
Search Clearfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC