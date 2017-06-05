Clearfield man arrested for stealing car at Sheetz
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Thursday at 12:24 a.m., Clearfield Borough Police Officer Alex Burkett was dispatched to the Sheetz for a reported stolen car. Burkett asked for assistance from Lawrence Township Police because fellow Officer Shawn Fye was on another priority call.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Add your comments below
Clearfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tony Cherry said Bill Shaw Jr is a womanbeater.
|2 hr
|lol
|4
|Whatever happened to the dog fu@$ers?
|Mon
|cys
|3
|Clearfield Structure Fire Under Investigation
|Sun
|Sherlock Curwensv...
|10
|Driving Park DJs
|Sun
|Neal Shlong
|2
|Where is Matt Franson?
|Jun 3
|lol
|17
|Weed Reform Bill in Pa Senate (Apr '13)
|Jun 3
|Bigler troll
|25
|When is the Boro going to complete the curb and...
|Jun 2
|Truthjusticeameri...
|67
Find what you want!
Search Clearfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC