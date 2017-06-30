Clearfield Bridge Preservation Work to Start Next Week
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will begin bridge preservation work next week on four structures in the Clearfield area. Starting July 5, drivers will encounter lane closures along the bypass, with two lanes of traffic maintained throughout the project time frame.
