Clearfield Borough Council discusses East End paving and Stinky Run project
Clearfield Borough Council discussed the Stinky Run flood control project and paving in East End at its meeting last night. The state Department of Environmental Protection is planning a $3.5 million project to increase the size of Stinky Run to alleviate flooding problems in East End.
