Clearfield Borough Council discusses ...

Clearfield Borough Council discusses East End paving and Stinky Run project

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

Clearfield Borough Council discussed the Stinky Run flood control project and paving in East End at its meeting last night. The state Department of Environmental Protection is planning a $3.5 million project to increase the size of Stinky Run to alleviate flooding problems in East End.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clearfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The people made of stone on Rockton 24 min Wow 13
Christy Fulton issues statement regarding son N... 55 min Christys life sux 1
News Ray S. Walker: Clearfield region mourns loss of... 57 min Christys life sux 3
"98% White Weirdos" 1 hr Fact 9
Christy Fulton still harboring child rapist Joe... 1 hr Fact 1
Chickens in Clearfield, Bigler farm 9 hr lol 33
buying $4 sheetz coffee with an access card. (Dec '10) 11 hr TheBestGenePool 307
See all Clearfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clearfield Forum Now

Clearfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clearfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Cuba
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
 

Clearfield, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,674 • Total comments across all topics: 281,816,623

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC