Clearfield Art Students Paint Mural

The Susquehanna River Art Center of Clearfield recently sponsored a mural painting by Clearfield Area Junior-Senior High School art students. Many students were a part of the mural's painting under the supervision of teachers Leann Adams and Rose Smith.

