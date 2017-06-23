Clearfield Art Students Paint Mural
The Susquehanna River Art Center of Clearfield recently sponsored a mural painting by Clearfield Area Junior-Senior High School art students. Many students were a part of the mural's painting under the supervision of teachers Leann Adams and Rose Smith.
