Clearfield and Curwensville school di...

Clearfield and Curwensville school districts announce summer lunch menus for week of June 26

Wednesday Jun 21

The Curwensville Area and Clearfield Area school districts are participating in a summer food service program. Lunches for those residing in the Curwensville Area School District will be available at Curwensville Area High School cafeteria from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and for those living in the Clearfield Area School District at Clearfield Area Elementary School and Clearfield Area Junior Senior High School from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m..

Clearfield, PA

