Clearfield and Curwensville school districts announce summer lunch menus for week of June 26

The Curwensville Area and Clearfield Area school districts are participating in a summer food service program. Lunches for those residing in the Curwensville Area School District will be available at Curwensville Area High School cafeteria from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and for those living in the Clearfield Area School District at Clearfield Area Elementary School and Clearfield Area Junior Senior High School from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m..

