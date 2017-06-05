CAST Offering Seeds of Art Program th...

CAST Offering Seeds of Art Program this Summer

The summer arts camp will run June 26-30 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Students who have completed first through sixth grades are welcome to participate. Highly-qualified instructors will lead students through the creative process, and help facilitate memories and friendships that will last a lifetime.

