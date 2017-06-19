Birthdays
The Progress is happy to announce the birthdays of area residents but many times the information is received too late for publication. Names and birthdays must be received at least two days before the birthday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clearfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"98% White Weirdos"
|5 hr
|lol
|16
|Rent-A-Center vs Aarons (Feb '12)
|12 hr
|Azzhole
|91
|Ray S. Walker: Clearfield region mourns loss of...
|16 hr
|Well said
|32
|Pennsylvania sheriff's call for posse draws 452... (Apr '16)
|Sun
|GenePInquisitor
|221
|The people made of stone on Rockton
|Sun
|GenePAesthete
|16
|Bring back the riverfest
|Sun
|GenePFacts
|4
|Meth dealer
|Sun
|No teef
|10
Find what you want!
Search Clearfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC