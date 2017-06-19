Birthdays

Birthdays

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 16 Read more: The Progress

The Progress is happy to announce the birthdays of area residents but many times the information is received too late for publication. Names and birthdays must be received at least two days before the birthday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clearfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
"98% White Weirdos" 5 hr lol 16
Rent-A-Center vs Aarons (Feb '12) 12 hr Azzhole 91
News Ray S. Walker: Clearfield region mourns loss of... 16 hr Well said 32
News Pennsylvania sheriff's call for posse draws 452... (Apr '16) Sun GenePInquisitor 221
The people made of stone on Rockton Sun GenePAesthete 16
Bring back the riverfest Sun GenePFacts 4
Meth dealer Sun No teef 10
See all Clearfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clearfield Forum Now

Clearfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clearfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Cuba
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Clearfield, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,795 • Total comments across all topics: 281,884,804

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC