Bike Rodeo to be held in Clearfield on June 14

After a hiatus in the community for nearly five years, a bicycle rodeo is slated to take place in Clearfield this summer. The bicycle rodeo, hosted by Clearfield County Safe Kids Coalition along with the Joseph & Elizabeth Shaw Public Library, will take place June 14, with a rain date of June 21. This free event will be held at the Clearfield County Fairgrounds, located on 5615 Park St., Clearfield.

