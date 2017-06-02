Bike Rodeo to be held in Clearfield o...

Bike Rodeo to be held in Clearfield on June 14

After a hiatus in the community for nearly five years, a bicycle rodeo is slated to take place in Clearfield this summer. The bicycle rodeo, hosted by Clearfield County Safe Kids Coalition along with the Joseph & Elizabeth Shaw Public Library, will take place June 14, with a rain date of June 21. This free event will be held at the Clearfield County Fairgrounds, located on 5615 Park St., Clearfield.

