Ammerman revokes probation at session of revocation court

Jason Moore, 36, 509 1/2 Laura St., Philipsburg, was removed from the state intermediate punishment program due to the use of controlled substances. On a charge of theft by deception, he was resentenced to serve 24 months to four years in state prison.

