Ammerman hears requests at session of...

Ammerman hears requests at session of motions court

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 23 Read more: The Progress

Nicole L. Luzier, 27, 3233 Log Cabin Rd., Clearfield, had a petition to modify conditions of probation granted. On May 1, she pleaded guilty to harassment and defiant trespass and ordered to serve three months to one year in Clearfield County Jail as well as probation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clearfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why is everyone in my town drug dealers or pros... 4 hr woopdatrik 4
What is the best bar around here? (Nov '11) 6 hr BadInk 57
Clearfield Guitarist: Who Is The Best ?¿? (Sep '10) 13 hr Gibson 89
Arrest Warrants Issued... (Sep '16) Wed Updated 33
Health Care Info Wed lol 5
"98% White Weirdos" Tue GenePTourismGod 19
Dingers Closed? (Sep '12) Tue cheezfryz 8
See all Clearfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clearfield Forum Now

Clearfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clearfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Tornado
  2. Wildfires
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Clearfield, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,650 • Total comments across all topics: 282,124,265

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC