Ammerman hears requests at session of motions court
Nicole L. Luzier, 27, 3233 Log Cabin Rd., Clearfield, had a petition to modify conditions of probation granted. On May 1, she pleaded guilty to harassment and defiant trespass and ordered to serve three months to one year in Clearfield County Jail as well as probation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clearfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why is everyone in my town drug dealers or pros...
|4 hr
|woopdatrik
|4
|What is the best bar around here? (Nov '11)
|6 hr
|BadInk
|57
|Clearfield Guitarist: Who Is The Best ?¿? (Sep '10)
|13 hr
|Gibson
|89
|Arrest Warrants Issued... (Sep '16)
|Wed
|Updated
|33
|Health Care Info
|Wed
|lol
|5
|"98% White Weirdos"
|Tue
|GenePTourismGod
|19
|Dingers Closed? (Sep '12)
|Tue
|cheezfryz
|8
Find what you want!
Search Clearfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC