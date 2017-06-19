Ammerman hands down sentences at DUI court
Clearfield County President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman presided over the following sentences for people charged with the offense of Driving Under the Influence. They each received a fine, are to refrain from the use of alcohol, not enter any bars or places that serves alcohol, complete the DUI School and a full drug and alcohol assessment and in most cases immediately surrender their driver's license.
