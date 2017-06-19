Ammerman hands down sentences at DUI ...

Ammerman hands down sentences at DUI court

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 20 Read more: The Progress

Clearfield County President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman presided over the following sentences for people charged with the offense of Driving Under the Influence. They each received a fine, are to refrain from the use of alcohol, not enter any bars or places that serves alcohol, complete the DUI School and a full drug and alcohol assessment and in most cases immediately surrender their driver's license.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clearfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bill Shaw Jr. is a woman beater. 2 hr Tony Tony Tony 1
Hardest Jobs in the area 4 hr Bushesbake 33
CF wants it all to end 7 hr YUKNastyMan 13
How about that stinky run project? 10 hr Paddle walker 10
W + F = Ts 12 hr 3 Ring 20
Bring back the riverfest 12 hr Uncle Facts 18
Judge Paul Cherry and Bad Behavior at Annual Go... 20 hr Gnat Daily 19
News Ray S. Walker: Clearfield region mourns loss of... 20 hr Trumpsterr 59
See all Clearfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clearfield Forum Now

Clearfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clearfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Clearfield, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,186 • Total comments across all topics: 281,972,730

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC