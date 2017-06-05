Accused car thief waives hearing

Darach J. Lahr-Lunghofer, 18, of Clearfield, who was arrested for stealing a car at Nichols Street Sheetz during the early morning hours of June 1, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before District Judge Jerome Nevling Wednesday at Centralized Court held at the Clearfield County Jail. According to the affidavit of probable cause the victim drove to Sheetz in her 1994 Toyota sedan and left it running while she went inside the store.

