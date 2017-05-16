Woman Who Was Arrested in Clearfield Drug Raid Pleads Guilty
A former Clearfield woman arrested with seven other people during a drug raid in Clearfield Borough in January of 2016 pleaded guilty Monday in Clearfield County Court. Melanie Joy Hartman, 25, currently an inmate of the Centre County Jail, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.
Add your comments below
Clearfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|County Fair
|1 hr
|CaptCrunch123
|1
|What happened to the stinky run flood project?
|7 hr
|Stinky runs
|34
|Dead end Riverwalk
|7 hr
|Lol
|61
|stupid water bill surcharges
|8 hr
|noneya
|11
|The rafts men dam (Oct '16)
|17 hr
|Damage holes
|57
|how many of you did kurt johnson auto sales rip... (Oct '14)
|17 hr
|Dave
|78
|Bill Shaw Jr is still beating up women
|22 hr
|Par4
|8
Find what you want!
Search Clearfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC