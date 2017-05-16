Woman Who Was Arrested in Clearfield ...

Woman Who Was Arrested in Clearfield Drug Raid Pleads Guilty

A former Clearfield woman arrested with seven other people during a drug raid in Clearfield Borough in January of 2016 pleaded guilty Monday in Clearfield County Court. Melanie Joy Hartman, 25, currently an inmate of the Centre County Jail, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

