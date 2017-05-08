Shaner Hotels Announces The Opening Of 120-Room Courtyard Hershey Chocolate Avenue In PA
Officials of Shaner Hotels, an award winning, international hotel owner, operator and developer, today announced the opening of the 120-room Courtyard by Marriott Hershey Chocolate Avenue in Pa. The hotel is owned by Bears Creek Hershey Hotel, LLC, a joint development between Shaner and Chafia Capital Partners, a real estate investment and private equity firm.
