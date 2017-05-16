Scouts Help Clean-up Bilger's Rocks

On April 22, the Wolf Den, along with two Webelos I scouts of Pack No. 2 of Clearfield, helped clean up Bilger's Rocks in Grampian.

Clearfield, PA

