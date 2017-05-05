Salvation Army Planning Book Drive fo...

Salvation Army Planning Book Drive for "Lunch & Literacy Program

The Salvation Army's free "Lunch & Literacy" program is set to start June 12, and a book drive is being planned in preparation of the program. "It was extremely successful, serving 35-50 kids a day a bagged lunch, reading to them and giving away books to encourage more summer reading on their own," says Captain Helen Johnson.

