Salvation Army Planning Book Drive for "Lunch & Literacy Program
The Salvation Army's free "Lunch & Literacy" program is set to start June 12, and a book drive is being planned in preparation of the program. "It was extremely successful, serving 35-50 kids a day a bagged lunch, reading to them and giving away books to encourage more summer reading on their own," says Captain Helen Johnson.
